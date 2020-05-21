WATCH LIVE: Governor Hutchinson to make announcement on team sports, summer camps

Coronavirus Information

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson is expected to make an announcement Thursday about team sports and summer camps.

As of Thursday afternoon, there are 5,458 total cases of the virus and 110 deaths in the state, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

That’s an increase of 455 cases, which is the largest single-day increase, according to Governor Hutchinson.

The death toll increased by three, the governor announced Wednesday.

