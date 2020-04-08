Watch Live at 12:30 p.m.- Gov. Hutchinson gives State of the State Address

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) – Governor Asa Hutchinson will deliver the State of the State address to the 92nd General Assembly ahead of the fiscal session on Wednesday.

In order to allow room for sufficient social distancing, the Governor will deliver the State of the State address from the Senate Chamber in the State Capitol.

Members of the House will watch the address virtually from their assembly at the Jack Stephens Center.

The governor’s address is scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m.

