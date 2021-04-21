WATCH: Interview with KARD’s newest digital producer, one week after college graduation.

WEST MONROE, LA– (KARD/KTVE) Chelsea Williams is KTVE/KARDs newest digital producer who graduated a week ago today from Grambling State University.

Her journey as a college student actually began 15 years ago as an incoming freshman at Grambling State University after graduating from West Ouachita High School in 2006.

In 2007, she gave birth to her first son and dropped out of school. Williams expresses how she was lost, depressed, and faced many trials and tribulations. In 2014, she went back to Grambling to complete her degree.

Again, she felt defeated and dropped out of school. She worked job to job and sometimes unemployed, but always carried the faith she needed to get by.

Williams went back to Grambling in 2018, one last time as a full time student with no breaks in between, working two jobs, raising 3 children and has now earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communication and English/language arts.

Although Williams took a couple of breaks and faced many challenges; she never gave up on her dream to earn her degree, and to work as a communications professional. She says it was God’s grace that led her to where she is today.

Her message to other young women who may have a similar story is, “Take breaks if you need to. Take care of yourself, but most importantly don’t give up. You may be delayed, but never denied”.