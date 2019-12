This new trash ordinance only affects unincorporated areas (districts D and F) in Ouachita Parish. They prohibit this because they do not have any trash pick up service and for 30 years they could take their trash to a landfill, but now that agreement with the parish is expired.

Every time you take your trash to a landfill, you will have to pay x amount of dollars or you could pay a provider to come pick your trash up for you. Paying a provider may only cost you $18-$24 dollars a month instead of paying $20 every time you take your trash to the landfill. If you don't do either of these then you will be fined.