NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — With the latest COVID-19 new case numbers surging daily in the city and around the state, Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Dr. Jennifer Avegno held a media briefing regarding COVID mitigation measures in New Orleans.

"It's a very sobering day," said Mayor Cantrell at the start of the briefing inside the City Hall press room on 1300 Perdido Street. "The Delta variant is alive and very much and well in the City of New Orleans.