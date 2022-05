BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Services honoring the life of former East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office deputy, Nick Tullier, will be held on May 10.

Visitation will be held at Healing Place located at 19202 Highland Road from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by the service beginning at 1 p.m.

There will be a procession to the Evergreen Memorial Park after the service, where a gravesite interment ceremony will be held with full honors.

Both funeral and gravesite services will be open to the public.