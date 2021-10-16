WATCH: Funeral procession for Master Trooper Adam Gaubert

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) -- Monroe resident’s Louis and Lee Scott are the winners of the Lenox feel the love program. The couple says they are ecstatic to be receiving a new A/C unit.

Lennox’s National “Feel the Love” program provides families in need with new air conditioning units. Families are nominated by citizens in the community and are selected by Lennox to receive the unit. The Scott's son is disabled, and Mr. Scott is a Vietnam Veteran. Mrs. Scott says the family is fortunate to receive a new unit.

Louis Scott says, "We're happy excited, just elated, we're blessed, we can't say enough, we know it's a blessing from God. We are just excited like I said we cannot say enough."