TAMPA, Fl. (KTVE/KARD)— Students at the University of South Florida in Tampa were in for quite a rude awakening this morning. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis spoke at the school on Wednesday, March 2, to announce a $20 million investment in cybersecurity opportunities.

As he joined students on stage, he chastised them for wearing masks.

“You do not have to wear those masks. I mean, please take them off,” the Republican governor told them in footage broadcast by WFLA.

“Honestly, it’s not doing anything and we’ve gotta stop with this COVID theater,” the governor continued. “So, if you want to wear it, fine, but this is ridiculous,” DeSantis said, shaking his head as he turned toward the podium.

A livestream on the governor’s social channels captured the rest of the exchange.