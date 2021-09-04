WATCH: Entergy detonates power lines still dangling in Mississippi River after Hurricane Ida destroyed West Bank tower

HARAHAN, La. (WGNO) — Crews from Entergy Arkansas conducted a controlled detonation on the transmission lines still attached to the transmission tower still standing after Hurricane Ida destroyed its counterpart on the West Bank.

The downed transmission tower in Bridge City served as critical catalyst in the areas loss of electricity that placed nearly one million customers in the dark. Before the detonation releasing the lines still connceted to the East Bank tower, the downed power lines were impended water traffic in the river.

Now reconnection is a priority, but just Entergy will solve the problem has yet to be announced. Options could include running the new lines across the bottom of the river or raising another tower on the West Bank.