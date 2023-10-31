PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A motorcyclist was arrested Sunday after he lost control of his vehicle while attempting to perform a wheelie.

Panama City Beach Police charged Sean Joseph McKinnon, 40, from Lynn Haven with reckless driving. Officers also released video of the incident in an attempt to draw attention to the “consequences of reckless driving.”

“We are sharing the video to reinforce the message that road safety must be a priority for all. Your actions have an impact. Stay safe, stay aware, and respect the rules of the road,” officers wrote in a news release. “Stay safe, stay aware, and respect the rules of the road.”

The video not only shows McKinnon losing control of his 2017 Honda motorcycle but also shows that after he fell from the bike it slid into another motorcycle, a 2020 Harley-Davidson. His arrest report states that the driver of the Harley-Davidson suffered minor injuries in the wreck.

McKinnon is scheduled to appear before a judge for the first time Tuesday afternoon.