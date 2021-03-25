VP Harris to oversee administration’s immigration response at border

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Vice President Kamala Harris says she’s ready to get to work with Mexico and other Central American countries to address the surge of migrants at the southern border.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden tasked Harris with overseeing the administration’s immigration response. The White House says Harris will focus on addressing the root causes of the spike.

The White House also for the first time on Wednesday allowed a media camera inside a border facility holding hundreds of unaccompanied minors. The move comes amid growing backlash from Republicans who accuse the president of trying to hide conditions inside.

On Twitter, Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz said the new footage is not representative of all border facilities currently holding minors. He called on the administration to allow media inside a Donna, TX facility which he says is forcing kids to sleep on the floor and go hungry.

“Joe Biden desperately doesn’t want the you to see the Biden cages,” Cruz said.

“This crisis is unfolding and getting worse and worse and worse by the day,” he added.

Cruz and 17 other Senate Republicans are demanding the media be allowed to attend their border trip on Friday.

On Wednesday, a group of Democrats also attended a tour of the facility, documented by the press.

Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-NY) says conditions are better than under the Trump administration but “much more needs to be done.”

The White House contends it is limiting access to facilities to keep reporters and children safe during the pandemic and is opening more facilities to combat growing crowds.