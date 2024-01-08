WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Former President Donald Trump says he will be in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday to appear at a federal appeals court hearing involving his claims of presidential immunity from criminal prosecution.

Trump said he would attend Tuesday’s hearing in a post on Truth Social.

“Of course I was entitled, as President of the United States and Commander in Chief, to Immunity. I wasn’t campaigning, the Election was long over. I was looking for voter fraud, and finding it, which is my obligation to do, and otherwise running running our Country.”

The four-count indictment filed by special counsel Jack Smith, alleges that Trump plotted to overturn the results of the 2020 election leading up to the riot at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Trump’s lawyers argue that the case should be dismissed, asserting that as a former president, Trump is exempt from prosecution for acts that fell within his official duties as president.

Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected Smith’s request to fast-track a ruling in the case. Justices said they would not immediately take up the case, leaving it to be considered first by the District of Columbia Circuit Court of Appeals.

The election interference trial, which is scheduled to begin on March 4, is on hold while the appeals process plays out.

After the appeals court makes a ruling, the Supreme Court could decide whether to take up the case.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.