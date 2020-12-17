Surgeon general: US able to vaccinate 20M people by year’s end

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — A second COVID-19 vaccine could soon get the green light from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Han said the agency’s review of Moderna’s vaccine has been positive. U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines were developed quickly thanks to decades of previous work.

Adams said the U.S. should be able to vaccinate 20 million Americans by the end of December.

“We expect that number to be up to 50 million by the end of January and 100 million total by the end of February,” he said.

Adams said there should be enough doses for all American adults to be vaccinated by next summer. Pharmacists report vials of Pfizer’s vaccine contain up to seven vaccine doses instead of the expected five.

“If you’re pulling it up from a single vial and you can get an extra dose out of it, that’s a good thing right now and people should not be worried,” said Adams.

U.S. health officials say the rate of allergic reactions so far is very low. They’re also watching the possible development of temporary facial paralysis known as Bell’s palsy.

“Whether it’s related to the vaccine administration, we don’t know, because the numbers of people who developed it are so small,” said Hahn.

Officials say the rate of Bell’s palsy in vaccine participants is the same as in people who did not participate in the trials.