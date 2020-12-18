Lawmakers concern about suspected Russian hack

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Lawmakers say they’re concerned about national security after suspected Russian hackers tore through nearly every government agency and accessed top-secret networks.

Friday, the FBI briefed several lawmakers on the suspected Russian hacks they say targeted thousands of public and private entities.

“This is very, very serious,” said U.S. Rep. Stephen Lynch, D-MA. “This hack was so big even our cybersecurity experts don’t have a real sense yet in terms of the breath of the intrusion itself.”

At a briefing Friday, lawmakers were told as many as 18,000 public and private entities were compromised in the attack.

David Simpson, cybersecurity expert and former chief of the Federal Communications Commission’s homeland security bureau, says it could take weeks to tackle the months of damage.

“People should be concerned,” he said.

U.S. Rep. John Shimkus, R-IL, says it’s clear the country needs a better line of defense.

“You can never do too much when national security is at stake,” he said.

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-IL, says the government’s already spent billions of dollars to avoid these attacks.

“To think that has been compromised by one of our implacable foes is certainly unnerving,” Durbin said.

Durbin demanded further action and slammed President Donald Trump for staying silent.

“The United States cannot be a victim of Putin over and over again without speaking out and more,” Durbin said.

In the meantime, lawmakers are demanding more details in a briefing Saturday.

Lawmakers say local and state governments were impacted, and big names like Microsoft, who all use the SolarWinds software, were the target of the attacks. The FBI is investigating.