Biden’s first Cabinet picks diverse, historic

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — President-elect Joe Biden introduced his choices for key Cabinet positions, expanding his list of diverse and historic nominees for key roles.

Biden’s choice to be Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security is Alejandro Mayorkas, an immigrant and son of refugees.

“My father and mother brought me to his country to escape communism,” Mayorkas said Tuesday.

Congressman Lou Correa said Mayorkas also has decades of experience and was one of the architects of the DACA program.

“Mayorkas, I believe, will work not for a program that’s good for immigrants, but for an immigrant program that’s good for all America,” the California Democrat said.

Avril Haines, an experienced public servant, could be the first woman to hold the post of Director of National Intelligence.

Political analysts say Biden’s nominees are well qualified and that, along with their diversity, will send a message to the world: “That it’s not going to be a bunch of old white guys talking to you, that it may be some people who look like you and the people where you’re from. And that does lend some credibility to those interactions,” said Todd Belt of George Washington University.

Biden’s Cabinet will also make history with the first-ever presidential envoy on climate change — former Secretary of State John Kerry.

The President-elect is expected to nominate former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as the first woman to be Secretary of the Treasury.

And, of course, there is Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who is the first woman, first Asian-American and first Black American ever to hold the 2nd-highest office in the land