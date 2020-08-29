Warsaw zoo tests effect of hemp oil on elephants’ stress

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Scientists at Warsaw’s zoo have been taking blood, saliva and other samples from the zoo’s three elephants in recent days in preparations to test whether giving them hemp oil can reduce their stress.
Zoo veterinarian Dr. Agnieszka Czujkowska said Friday that hemp oil, also known as CBD, or cannabidiol oil, has been shown to reduce anxiety and stress in other animals, including horses and dogs.
So the zoo’s experts thought it made sense to see if could also help their animals, including giraffes, rhinos and polar bears.
They are starting their tests on their three African elephants, who have undergone a period of stress following the death in March of an older female, Erna.
