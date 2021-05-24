WARNING: DEA telling public to keep an eye out for counterfeit pills in Louisiana

FILE – This photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as evidence in a 2019 trial shows fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills collected during an investigation. In a resumption of a brutal trend, nearly 71,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2019 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a new record high that predates the COVID-19 crisis. The numbers were driven by fentanyl and similar synthetic opioids, which accounted for 36,500 overdose deaths. (U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is making the public aware of the possibility of counterfeit pills in the community.

BRPD along with the “DEA is alerting all citizens to an increase in drug overdose deaths tied to

counterfeit pills containing the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl.”

Do you know how much stronger fentanyl is than morphine?

According to the DEA, it is 100 times stronger and one pill purchased on the illegal drug market can kill you.

“Counterfeit pills are extremely dangerous, as they often contain toxic or illicit ingredients such

as fentanyl, increasing the likelihood of an overdose,” said Brad L. Byerley, Special Agent in

Charge of DEA’s New Orleans Field Division. “Mexican drug trafficking organizations (DTOs)

are pushing these deadly substances into the illicit drug market to expand their business among

the already increasing opioid-addicted population. Manufacturing these pills using deadly

substances like fentanyl is a reflection of the evil by which these drug traffickers operate for their

profit. Americans are dying across the country and here in Louisiana. To anyone going outside

the healthcare system to obtain otherwise legitimate medications, I would say this: Don’t do it.

You can never be certain of what you’re getting and you’re playing Russian roulette with your

life.”

The DEA is asking the public to stay away from buying counterfeit pills online.

If you would like to learn more about these counterfeit pills, check out the DEA Drug Fact Sheet below:

If you would like to teach your children about the risks that drugs pose, visit Just Think Twice and Get Smart About Drugs.