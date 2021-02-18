WARMING SHELTERS: Here’s where you can go to get warm in the area

(KTVE/KARD) — Here’s a list of all the places that are open as warming shelters in the ArkLaMiss.
- Trinity United Methodist Church, located at 1000 Woodward Avenue, Ruston, La
- The Salvation Army, located at 105 Hart Street Monroe, La
- The Desiard Street Shelter, located at 807 Desiard St, Monroe, La
- Liller Marbles Recreation Center, located at 2950 Renwick St, Monroe, La
If you know of another place that is opening up their doors as a warming shelter please email us at KARDNews@Nexstar.tv and we will add it to our list.