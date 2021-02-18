WARMING SHELTERS: Here’s where you can go to get warm in the area

People seeking shelter from below freezing temperatures rest inside a church warming center Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Houston. More than 4 million people in Texas still had no power a full day after historic snowfall and single-digit temperatures created a surge of demand for electricity to warm up homes unaccustomed to such extreme lows, buckling the state’s power grid and causing widespread blackouts. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

(KTVE/KARD) — Here’s a list of all the places that are open as warming shelters in the ArkLaMiss.

Trinity United Methodist Church, located at 1000 Woodward Avenue, Ruston, La

The Salvation Army, located at 105 Hart Street Monroe, La

The Desiard Street Shelter, located at 807 Desiard St, Monroe, La

Liller Marbles Recreation Center, located at 2950 Renwick St, Monroe, La

If you know of another place that is opening up their doors as a warming shelter please email us at KARDNews@Nexstar.tv and we will add it to our list.