“Warm Up Ouachita” Blanket Drive donates blankets to keep seniors warm

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Ouachita Council on Aging “Warm Up Ouachita” Blanket Drive is now in progress.

There are hundreds in need in our community, and the Ouachita Council on Aging is now accepting new and used blankets to benefit seniors in need, especially during these winter months.

“You may not think you have a lot, but a blanket means a lot to someone who doesn’t have one.

maybe not a coat, but a blanket to keep them warm.” Says one senior citizen, Judy Wilson.

The Ouachita Council on Aging and C.A.B.L.E are teaming up to keep senior citizens cozy and warm across the Ouachita area. Senior member, Bill Wynn, says he couldn’t be more grateful.

“It means a lot to us older folks. We appreciate you giving it to us.” Says Wynn.

Carolyn Taylor’s brother lived alone before passing away. She says no one should endure cold temperatures, especially those without family members.

“So, it’s good to keep in touch because you don’t know what a person needs, and their desires. So, it’s a wonderful thing to give coats. I have so many coats I need to get rid off. So I’m gonna be donating to the cause.” Says Taylor.

The Ouachita Council on Aging also hosted a free Thanksgiving meal. Taylor says, after the loss of her brother, these types of events help her through tough times.

“And coming to this stages, it kind of helps me, listening to the old music, and fellowshipping with some of my friends kind of helps me through the day.” Says Taylor.

Full size blankets can be dropped-off right at the Ouachita Council on Aging from Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until noon.