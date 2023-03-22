MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In the fall semester of 2022, the University of Louisiana Monroe, in conjunction with Barnes & Noble Education launched the Warhawk Bundle, with a concierge service that allows students to access all of their course materials prior to the start of class at an average of 35-50%.
Data provided by Barnes & Noble College shows that ULM students saved an estimated $628,000 in the fall 2022 semester using Warhawk Bundle.
Warhawk Bundle replaces the need to get to the bookstore early and shop book by book, section by section. The most important improvement in the student experience is the money they saved and the fact the Warhawk Bundle is placed on the fee bill, which of course is paid before school begins.Tommy Walpole ULM’s Executive Director of Auxiliary Enterprises and student service