MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In the fall semester of 2022, the University of Louisiana Monroe, in conjunction with Barnes & Noble Education launched the Warhawk Bundle, with a concierge service that allows students to access all of their course materials prior to the start of class at an average of 35-50%.

Data provided by Barnes & Noble College shows that ULM students saved an estimated $628,000 in the fall 2022 semester using Warhawk Bundle.