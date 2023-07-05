IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – An inmate who stole a sheriff’s office-owned truck to escape from jail was back in custody a day later.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office said Timothy Billiot, 55, of Morgan City, who was on trustee status, drove off the back lot of the parish jail in a gray Dodge Ram truck at 5:35 a.m. on July 4.

Billiot was captured shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The truck used in the escape was described as a 2014 model with the license plate C291541 and dark tinted windows. It had been partially painted white as of Wednesday, IPSO said.

After his escape, Billiot faces charges of simple escape and theft of a motor vehicle.