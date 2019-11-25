Want to cook on the morning show? Send in your recipe to be our weekly Holiday Host!

WEST MONROE, La. (11/25/19) — Do you have a beloved family dish you want to share with your neighbors in the ArkLaMiss?

Now through New Year’s, the morning crew will nominate a weekly Holiday Host to come in and cook with them!

We are looking for holiday side dishes and desserts that are quick and easy to make.

If you’re interested in being our weekly Holiday Host, message our Facebook page at KTVE 10 KARD 14 MyArklaMiss with your name, where you’re from, and the recipe for your dish!

We will announce our weekly Holiday Host every Monday at 8am on our FOX 14 morning show. Good luck and happy cooking!

