The Walnut Bayou is issuing a partial system boil advisory.
According to the Water System, they’re issuing an advisory to install fire hydrants.
This work is being done for the Afton Fire Department.
This advisory is effective immediately and will remain in effect until rescinded.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- State Police Investigating Deputy-Involved Shooting in LaSalle Parish
- Video released of alleged kidnapping attempt in Costco parking lot
- Correctional officers fired, accused of beating inmate in St. Landry Parish Jail
- Walnut Bayou Water System issues partial boil advisory
- Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 698 new cases, 21 new deaths on Friday