Walnut Bayou Water System issues partial boil advisory

The Walnut Bayou is issuing a partial system boil advisory.

According to the Water System, they’re issuing an advisory to install fire hydrants.

This work is being done for the Afton Fire Department.

This advisory is effective immediately and will remain in effect until rescinded.

