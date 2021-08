MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today, at 2 PM, the Walmart located on Louisville Avenue will close until August 27, 2021 for cleaning crews to sanitize the building in response to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases.

While the store is closed, it will provide store associates time to restock and prep the store for reopening.

The store will reopen on August 27, 2021 at 6 AM.