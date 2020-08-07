Walmart and the Salvation Army work to provide new school supplies to local children in need

MONROE, LA. (08/07/2020)– Walmart and the Salvation Army are joining forces to provide new school supplies to local children in need. It’s called the “Stuff the Bus” campaign.

The event started Friday and will run through Sunday, August 9th. Buses are set up at Walmart in Monroe, West Monroe, Bastrop, and Farmerville.

“We don’t want a child going to school without having a backpack and pencils and pens,” Jerry Casey, Salvation Army Captain, said. “We need everyone to be as well equipped as possible. Our children need a hand out and we are here to do that.”

Officials say shoppers visiting Walmart this weekend can purchase and drop off requested items at Salvation Army collection bins at the front of each store.

Walmart and The Salvation Army have collaborated for more than 30 years to meet local community needs.

Locations: 2701 Louisville Ave., 1025 Glenwood Dr., 6091 Mer Rouge Rd., and 833 Sterlington Hwy.