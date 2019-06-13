Waitr offering free deliveries to dads this weekend

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEW ORLEANS, LA (NBC LOCAL 33)(FOX 44) - (6/13/19) Waitr is offering free deliveries to dads this Father's Day Weekend.

Anytime Thursday through Father's Day, customers can order from their dad's choice of local restaurants and get it delivered to their door with no delivery fees.

To take advantage of this special offer in recognition of dads everywhere, all-users must use the promo code "DADBOD" when placing an order on the Waitr-app, or online at waitrapp.com to get their food delivered free.

"The "DADBOD" code was selected with a nod toward the popular culture term," said Sonny Mayugba, Chief Marketing Officer for Waitr Holdings, Inc. "After all, recent surveys indicate the majority of people think positively about dad bods, so why not celebrate the strong, but slightly padded body shape that has come to be known as the Dad Bod? It's all in good fun."

