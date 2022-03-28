MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Waitr Media Relations Director Dean Turcol, with rising gas prices in Monroe and across the nation, the Louisiana-based company announced a new program to support its delivery drivers. Turcol reported that the new program would help Monroe’s delivery drivers.

He reported that Waitr implemented a new gas card program, giving drivers five percent off on gas from all major gas stations. According to Turcol, the gas card is located within the driver app, allowing them to receive the five percent discount immediately after purchasing a card.

“Drivers are an important part of our business, and the record-high gas prices are directly impacting them,” said Carl Grimstad, Chairman and CEO of Waitr. “We have implemented this gas card program as a way to help combat this issue.”

Turcol stated that in addition to the gas card, Waitr is adjusting its driver pay as another way to help drivers.

Chris Barnes, director of driver experience, delivery logistics, said Waitr customers are also helping out in their own way.

“We have heard from some drivers that they’ve seen an uptick in tips,” Barnes said. “Our loyal customers know fuel costs are affecting their pay, and many are responding. We serve great communities that really appreciate the drivers, and reciprocate appropriately.”

According to Turcol, Waitr operates an online ordering technology platform, providing delivery, carryout and dine-in options.

Turcol stated that Waitr connects local restaurants and grocery stores to diners in underserved U.S. markets. According to Turcol, Waitr is a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food and other products from local restaurants, national chains and grocery stores.

He reported that as of December 31, 2021, Waitr and its other delivery services have operated in approximately 1,000 cities in the U.S.