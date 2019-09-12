Waitr launches delivery services in Ruston

Since 2013 Waitr has expanded to multiple cities across Louisiana including Monroe, Baton Rouge, and Shreveport. This week Ruston has officially made the list.

“We just felt that Ruston was a natural expansion market for us, because of Grambling and Louisiana Tech,” Sheila O’Leary, Waitr Business Development Manager, said. “We are just so excited that there has been such a demand for it and such a huge response since we have launched.”

More than 70 percent of the restaurants in Ruston have already jumped on board with the delivery company.

“It’s been really positive it’s been really popular people have been making orders big and small so we really enjoy having it.,” Hannah Underwood, a Social Bites employee, said. “I think it helps a lot, so we really like it.”

Local restaurant owners say this will not only be good for the college students in the area, but also those who are homebound.

“I know there’s several people that see it as ‘this is a way that I can get a meal to my mother and father that can’t really get out and they just need some help every now and then,” Bert Davis, Owner of Dawg House, said.

Along with deliveries, Waitr is also bringing 100 more jobs to the community.

“Right now we have hired roughly 40 drivers to start in ruston and that number will grow every week that we are in town and the orders expand. We are going to bringing more jobs to these students and to locals as well,” O’Leary said.