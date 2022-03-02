UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) – A group of volunteers in Litroe have teamed up to help search for a missing veteran in Union Parish.

“I haven’t given up. I’m retired, so I have time. I’m here every day to check. I have two dogs.” Says one of the volunteers, Kenneth Mclemore.

Two domesticated dogs, horses, tracking dogs and even cadaver dogs is what took local officials and local volunteers to help find 78-year-old James Lofton from Marion.

“We got the search starting Saturday morning around 9 O’clock, but we haven’t had any luck. It’s been sort of an event since then.” Says Mclemore.

Local officials reported the veteran missing on Friday the 25th after a local resident found a car stuck in the mud earlier in the day in a wooded area. It was later confirmed by officials that the car belongs to James Lofton.

“First of all, I called my family to see who he was. The car looked in really good condition, it looked like it was just stuck in the mudd.” Says another volunteer, Joe Mclemore.

Mclemore tells KTVE news what he remembers seeing inside the car

“What I can remember seeing is chicken, a box of chicken half way eaten looked like. And then a shirt. And from what I know, I didn’t really try to touch the car because I don’t know whose car it really was, so from what I can tell it was locked. But I think they said it was unlocked.” Mclemore said.

Volunteers say they wont stop searching for James Lofton.

“I think it is a good idea to help find the guy missing in the woods. I feel bad for him, he’s been out there for awhile, so.” He added.



The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on Lofton’s whereabouts to call

(318) 368-3124.