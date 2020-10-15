Volunteers needed for the upcoming Twin Cities Marathon!

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Have you been cooped up in your house for months because of the pandemic, and you’re looking to get out and enjoy yourself? Look no further! There’s a Boston qualifying marathon that’s coming to town!

Discover Monroe-West Monroe along with the Twin Cities is hosting the Twin City Half and Full marathon on Sunday, November 8.

The event will start and finish at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center in West Monroe and runners from over 17 states will compete in both races this year.

Social distancing will be in place, as well as several sanitizing stations throughout the run. Volunteers are needed for this event in order to make it happen! If you’re interested in volunteering, you can visit www.monroe-westmonroe.org/volunteer.

To register or find out more information, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/LA/WestMonroe/TwinCityMarathon.