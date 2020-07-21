Visiting hours during COVID-19; How one retirement home is working around it

FARMERVILLE, La (07/21/20) –“Our staff and activities have been doing a fantastic job of trying to help the residents stay engaged…but there is no replacement for human connection,” said Paul Ford, Company Chaplain.

It’s the need for human connection that led Arbor Lake assisted living to build a visitor spot out of wood, a plastic shield, and some paint. Visitors sit on the bench and chat with their loved ones who sit in the booth.

“I think this is really great. It gives her an opportunity to come out for a little while and get some fresh air and she gets an opportunity to see her grandkids,” said John Crow, Visitor.

“This is actually a safe and also beautiful way for the families to be able to see each other and visit one another and be able to keep infection risk down,” said Ford.

The visitor booth has only been up for a week, but the staff says it’s been a constant stream of happy visits ever since.

“They’re having to constantly make appointments with families and bring residents out for families and that’s great because that is really what these residents need the most right now,” said Ford.

“I would love to thank everybody that works here at Arbor Lake for coming every day to work to help these elderly people out through this time we’re in,” said Crow.

Staff says they enjoy seeing residents’ faces light up when they see their family members and the staff is proud to offer the visiting booth.

The staff at arbor lake hope to offer the visiting booth as long as they can until it’s safe to offer in-person visitation for families.