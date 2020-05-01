Virtual sidewalk sale for local businesses in West Monroe

WEST MONROE, La (05/01/20) — It’s been a plan since earlier this year, “We’ve been trying to do this sidewalk sale since early spring and bringing merchandise out onto the sidewalk,” said Karen Laban, Owner of the Spice and Tea Exchange. But due to COVID-19, plans changed.

This sidewalk sale would normally be happening on a sidewalk, and now it’s happening from your phone or computer. To get access to the sale, you can go onto Facebook and shop from the comfort of your home.

“You can visit shopwest.biz and it will take you right to the Facebook page that is actually hosting the event and merchants will be doing all kinds of things throughout the day,” said Adrienne LaFrance-Wells, Downtown Manager City of West Monroe.

Shops are posting special sales and deals with the main focus on gift ideas for mom’s, dad’s and grad’s. “This is a good way to boost that and give them some exposure to get people thinking about supporting local businesses,” said LaFrance-Wells.

LaFrance Wells says 68 cents of every dollar you spend at a local shop goes back into the community. And while the sidewalk sale was meant to be done in person, shop owners are happy it gives them a way to interact with customers while still being safe.

“You know we’re all looking at ways to encourage people to come back to our stores. We’re missing them just as much as they’re missing us,” said Laban.

The second sidewalk sale will be happening next Friday May 8th from 11 am to 4 pm. For more information you can go to shopwest.biz or go to the West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.