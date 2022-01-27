WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Louisiana Delta Community College purchased two Anatomage Tables. One will reside on the Monroe Campus, and the other will reside on the Winnsboro Campus. The Anatomage Table is the most technologically advanced 3D anatomy visualization and virtual dissection tool for anatomy and physiology education.

It is being used by many of the world’s leading medical schools and institutions. The operating table form combined with radiology software and clinical content separates the Anatomage Table from any other imaging system on the market.

“Some benefits that the Anatomage tables provide for students, is the ability to fully see what’s going on under the skin’s surface and touch it, see what’s normal, and view individual organs up close,” says Dr. Debra Jackson, Anatomy and Physiology Instructor. “Students engage multiple senses, which increases material retention as they interact with the model. It’s multi-sensory learning!”

“Cares Act funding allowed us to be able to purchase such progressive classroom tools as the Anatomage tables, explains Dr. Randy Esters, chancellor. When instructors can make learning real for students, their understanding is more fruitful, they remember what they’ve learned, and they enjoy coming to class.”

Dr. Jackson suggested the following video if you are interested in learning more about the highlights of he Anatomage Table, to watch that video, click here.