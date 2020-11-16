Virtual Jingle Drive for Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana kicks off this week

MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) The holiday’s are approaching and the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana is asking for your help! Due to COVID, they’re launching an online food and money drive, and hoping students will lead the way.

“So every year we have our Christmas Cheer. This year because of COVID we’re changing it a little bit. It’s called the Jingle Drive Christmas Cheer so we’re inviting our local schools in Northeast Louisiana to participate. It’s going to be online, an online fundraiser and whichever school is participating, they will have their individual link.” says Arely Castillo, Development Officer with the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana.

The money raised will go to providing meals for the community. Every dollar that’s raised will equate to 5 meals for the community. And it’s not just limited to school donations. People in the community, even the country and the world can donate. The link can be found here: https://www.foodbanknela.org/Christmascheer/

The drive officially begins on Monday, November 16th and ends on December 18th.