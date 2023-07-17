SPEARSVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Mayor of Spearsville Karen Sue Black says the cooling center is equipped with air conditioning, hot meals, and more.

“They have a lot of broken poles and everything. They are not sure if it is going to be today if people will get their electricity back on. And with the heat advisory out, I didn’t want to take a chance of people sitting in their homes getting too hot.”

The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office says power outages were reported around 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 16. No one was injured. Black says Claiborne Electric crews are working to assess the damage.

“I did get in touch with Claiborne Electric, and those boys are working as fast as they can. When you have high winds like it came through here yesterday. I mean, you got trees that are down on power lines, you got power poles that are broken. You know those things take time.”

Meanwhile, the cooling center also provides snacks and a phone charging station.

“A bottle of water and juices for the kids are in the refrigerator. We even went and purchased UNO cards and different activities like that, just to keep people, you know, to give them something to do while they are waiting,” Black explained.

Black says this has been a community effort that will continue being available until the electricity is back up.

“A church is going to be providing sandwich stuff, and everything. I think we are also going to pick up some chicken, and stuff like that, for anyone who needs something to eat for supper tonight if they can’t cook.”