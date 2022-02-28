MADISON PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Madison Parish Police Jury has obtained a Community Enrichment Water Fund to install new water lines in the affected area of Richmond.

The City of Tallulah and the Village of Richmond have agreed to match $27.000 each to improve water lines and help the water flow better.

“Oh it’s wonderful. We need it so badly.” Says City of Clerk, Gen Ellis.

It’s so important because there are two end streets. And so this will make a loop around that area, and it’s a safety thing for fire protection.” Says Ellis.

The grant will also be applied to purchase new fire hydrants in the area near Leslie St and Burnside Drive in Richmond. Ellis says the number of fire hydrants is yet to be discussed.

“We haven’t really gotten together with the engineer to see that part. We’re gonna have to have a meeting with them and find out.” Added Ellis.

Once city officials make a deal with an engineer, they say the project is expected to begin within the third quarter of 2022.