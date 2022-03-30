JACKSON PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Almost the entire area of The Village of Hodge in Jackson Parish lost power due to strong winds.

Local officials say the power outage was reported around noon when all businesses were still open.

Witnesses say as they tried to shut all the doors for safety, they say they saw the roof of one of the stores being peeled off by the strong winds and landing on the vehicles that were parked outside in the parking lot.

The severe weather also caused major flood and stores to shut down in the middle of the day.

Officials say there were no injuries reported.

Officers say they will be assisting the damage as they wait for the power to come back up.