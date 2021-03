ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) A vigil was held Saturday in Abbeville for the man shot and killed by police during an exchange of gunfire on Wednesday, March 3.

According to State Police, a Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Deputy was attempting to serve a protective order on Dwight Brown when police say Brown opened fire striking a deputy, who then returned fire.

Brown was killed.

An early investigation revealed that Brown was facing felony gun charges.

His family says he was suffering from PTSD.