Vigil held in Winnsboro for slain Grambling honor student

Loved ones of Waneshia Bush gathered together in Winnsboro, demanding justice for her death

WINNSBORO, La. (7/22/19) — As rain falls from the sky, loved ones of Waneshia Bush sing of better days to come. Dozens attended the emotional candlelight vigil in Winnsboro to honor Bush’s memory.

The vigil was held on Blanson Street outside of the home where the 20-year-old was fatally shot Saturday night. Winnsboro police say there were was a massive party with hundreds of people present when an altercation led to a shooting.

“A lot of people, music, and shots going like boom boom boom boom boom. Ran in the house, I knew it was probably over 300 people,” said Dorothy Robertson, a local resident.

Robertson says when they shots rang out, the massive crowd fled throughout the neighborhood. Bush’s cousin arrived at the scene to pick up other family members when she saw bush being wheeled into the ambulance.

“Got on the back of the truck and she was talking and everything and we kept asking her was she okay and she kept saying ‘Yeah I’m okay, I’m okay’ and I talked to her the whole time you know, held her hand. She was very responsive,” said Sierra Pleasant, Bush’s cousin.

Despite her positive spirits, Waneshia succumbed from her injuries shortly later. Those who knew her, remember her as a kind, friendly and loving person.

“Bubbly. All she did was laugh and smile, she hated to see you down, she was just–everybody loved her. She just had a personality that affected everybody,” said Amber Hunter, Bush’s friend.

A young woman, full of life gone too soon. Now her family, demanding justice for their beloved Waneshia.

Winnsboro police say they believe multiple people saw the shooting and are asking anyone with information to come forward. Officials also believe there are several shooters involved. They say major parties like this will no longer be allowed in Winnsboro.