VIGIL: Classmates host vigil to honor Ashley Dorsey and her legacy

MONROE, LA (10/23/19)–Classmates wanted to make sure loved ones had a chance to pay their respects tonight during a vigil, multiple friends came forward sharing what they loved about Ashley.



Candles fill the hands of hundred of students and parents who’ve gathered in honor of 15- year old, Ashley Dorsey.



“I’m overwhelmed, I cant believe this is happening,” said Aspen Duckett, Ashley’s Friend.



What was suppose to be a short ride on a skateboard to a friends house, ended when 51-year-old Daniel D. Ross hit her and kept driving. Now, loved ones are talking about who she once was and how she impacted Neville High.



“Ashley was really funny, she was always laughing and smiling, she loved everyone, she was just so sweet to everyone,” said Duckett.



Everyone who knew her is struggling to believe that this is real.



“I was kind of in shock at first, I just seen her yesterday and then to hear about it, it was just really shocking,” said Elle Carter, Ashley’s Teammate.



Many schoolmates reminisced on their favorite things about Ashley.

“She was like the mom of the friend group, anything you needed she had it,” said Jada Jones, Ashley’s Friend.



“My favorite memory was when I heard her call my name and I would turn around and she would give me a big hug,” said Duckett.



They’re just kids having fun, never thinking it could be the last time they made memories with their friend.



“Her and her parents got me a cake and Jonny’s Pizza and candles. Me and Ashley stayed in her room and stayed up all night playing video games,” said Jones.



Everyone wishing the driver of the white SUV would’ve stopped to help her.



“Why did you keep driving, you should have turned yourself in, you should have helped her and called 911,” said Duckett.



Friends say she was the light of the school, making sure everyone had a smile on their face. Tonight, is a night friends had to say goodbye…but Ashley Dorsey will always be remembered at Neville High.

