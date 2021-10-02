VIEWER’S DISCRECTION IS ADVISED: A West Monroe man charged for sexual assault and domestic abuse charges

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The following article could be considered graphic. Viewer’s discretion is advised.

On Friday, October 1, 2021, the West Monroe Police Department responded to a domestic abuse battery complaint on the 300 block of Coleman Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim who mentioned that 31-year-old Trazillion Bass had beaten her face that morning and raped her the day before.

According to deputies, Bass followed the victim into the bathroom in a attempt to have sex with her until the victim denied his advances. After the victim said no, Bass allegedly grabbed her by the throat and forced her over the sink, attempting to spread her legs.

The victim stated she fought back but Bass forced her into the bathtub and penetrated her.

The victim stopped physically resisting due to fear for her safety.

Bass ran away from the scene and was captured by officers. He mentioned that he ran away because he was scared and under the influence of methamphetamine.

He admitted that he and the victim are regular methamphetamine users and they regularly argue when they run low of the substance. Bass mentioned that they argued that morning because he was going to end the relationship.

When officers asked Bass about the alleged rape incident, he refused to give a statement because he was scared.

Officers performed a search on Bass and found two syringes in his left pants pocket and a burnt glass pipe.

Bass admitted that he swallowed two grams of methamphetamine which forced the Ouachita Correctional Center medical staff to transport him to LSU Oschner’s Hospital.

Once Bass was cleared by LSU Oschner’s Hospital, he was transported and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center.

He was charged with Drug Paraphernalia, Domestic Abuse Battery, Resisting an Officer, Obstruction of Justice, and First Degree Rape.