Video shows gunman shooting out of car sunroof in NYC

This video still, released by the NYPD, shows the unidentified gunman firing a weapon out of a car’s sunroof on the Jackie Robinson Parkway. (NYPD)

FOREST PARK, Queens (WPIX) – Shocking video shows a gunman shooting a firearm out of the sunroof of a car driving on a highway in Queens, according to the NYPD.

Police said the footage was taken on Thursday around 3:45 p.m., on the Jackie Robinson Parkway.

The unidentified suspect let off two rounds from inside a black sedan while the vehicle was being driven by another individual, police said.

WATCH: Gunman opens fire out of car sunroof on Jackie Robinson Parkway in Queens



Read more: https://t.co/2COIcTlAkr pic.twitter.com/LJGYYK1bJL — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) November 19, 2021

Video released by the NYPD shows the suspect’s head and arm extended out of the vehicle’s sunroof. The suspect appears to be firing back as the car travels westbound on the parkway.

Authorities said no victims had been found in relation to the gunfire and no injuries had been reported.

The NYPD is now hoping the public can help identify the shooter, who is wanted for reckless endangerment, police said. Anyone with information is encouraged to submit tips to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or by visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org. The public can also submit information with the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, send a direct message to Crime Stoppers on Twitter, or text 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).