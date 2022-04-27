THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Thomasville police officer exposed to the dangerous drug Fentanyl collapses and nearly dies. That’s according to Thomasville Police Chief Mitchell Stuckey who spoke with WKRG News 5 exclusively Tuesday about the growing problems in the city.

A sergeant, who did not want his name included in the story, had just arrived back to police headquarters around 2 a.m. last Friday morning after responding to a drug overdose call. Chief Stuckey said the officer called his wife and told her he wasn’t feeling well before arriving back at the office. Another officer met him at his patrol unit.

“He said man I just don’t feel well and he said let me Narcan you now and he said no let me just stand up and when he stood up all of a sudden he just fell. He fell flat on his face onto the pavement and then he went out. Eyes were rolled back,” said Stuckey.

Surveillance video shows the sergeant collapsing in the parking lot of police headquarters. Stuckey said fentanyl is a drug with deadly consequences.

“Fentanyl is so dangerous. I mean it’s 50 times more potent than heroine, 100 times more potent than morphine. It only takes one grain, the size of a grain of salt, to kill a human being,” said Stuckey.

Even though the officer was wearing protective gloves and gear Stuckey said his sergeant nearly died, but quick thinking colleagues used the nasal spray Narcan. The officer was given immdeiate care at a hospital, which saved his life. In the video, you can see an officer running for help.

“We always want to believe it’s not going to happen to us, but it happened to us the other night. Thank God the good Lord above saved us from not having to plan a funeral right now,” said Stuckey.

On Tuesday his officers received additional training on Fentanyl. The sergeant taught the session and described to the department his experience and how easily it can affect those who are exposed. Chief Stuckey said this is their second Fentanyl trafficking case within the last four weeks. He’s sending a stern warning to those who abuse the drug.

“If you put us at risk there will be other consequences for you. Assault on a police officer, murder, attempted murder. I promise you if my officer died the other night I would’ve charged you with murder,” said Stuckey.