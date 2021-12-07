Video: Mariner rescued from sinking boat by Coast Guard

NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Coast Guard received a call from a mariner in trouble on Monday.

The owner of a sailing vessel named Bad Influence said “his vessel had lost power and was taking on water,” according to the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard immediately sent a helicopter crew and airplane to assist with the rescue.

Image courtesy of Coast Guard

The vessel was located over 60 miles south of Marsh Island, Louisiana.

According to the Coast Guard, “The helicopter crew arrived on scene, safely hoisted the mariner with a reportedly minor knee injury, and took him to Harry P. Williams Memorial Airport in Patterson, Louisiana in good condition.”