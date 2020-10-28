Video game developer’s new release to benefit Hurricane Laura victims

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — A Louisiana video game developer has a new release coming out, and its proceeds will go toward helping the recovery effort for Hurricane Laura.

King Crow Studios is a member of Baton Rouge’s NexusLA Technology Park, and its founder, Cody Louviere, is a Lake Charles native with family still residing in the area. The company’s new release, a virtual reality game called “Hive Slayer,” is being released on the Steam and Itch.io platforms today. While the game is being released for free, the developers are asking for donations that will be given to the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana.

According to King Crow Studios, the game itself will be an arcade-inspired virtual reality horde shooter, with wave-based survival gameplay that becomes more challenging as the game progresses. It requires a virtual reality headset and equipment to play.

“The impact of the hurricanes has hit us on a very personal level,” stated the company in a release. “Our founder Cody Louviere has been traveling multiple times a week to Lake Charles, La. — hurricane ground zero. A Lake Charles native, he’s been working with his own family – his mother, his father, and siblings – to try to save and repair their homes in the middle of these back-to-back natural disasters. So, to do our part we will donate 100% of the net proceeds from donations made by you, players of ‘Hive Slayer’ to aid in the relief efforts.”

The gameplay is further detailed in the same blog post from King Crow Studios:

“In ‘Hive Slayer,’ you will face an endless legion of alien monstrosities. The XenoHorde threatens mankind’s galactic empire. You are the last surviving member of the Hive Slayers, the galaxy’s best and last defense against alien threats. Equipped with your matrix gauntlet and plasma blaster, your mission, designated B.A.B., is as simple as it is deadly: Survive the endless XenoHorde, bring mankind back from the brink, and Blast All Bugs.”

Those interested in downloading the game for free and providing a charitable donation for the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana’s Hurricane Laura Relief & Recovery Fund may do so by visiting the game’s Steam and Itch.io pages. Those looking to simply make donations to the fund may do so through the “Hive Slayer” itch.io or by going directly to the CFSLHRF site.