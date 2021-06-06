VIDEO: Coast Guard rescues two boaters near Iberia Parish

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The U.S. Coast Guard responded to a report at approximately 5:40 p.m. on Friday concerning an overdue 15-foot skiff boat with two people aboard.

The boaters were reportedly disoriented and lost.

Once located near Iberia Parish, the Coast Guard deployed a rescue swimmer and hoisted the boaters to safety around 1 a.m.

Both boaters were transported to the Acadiana Regional Airport.

The Coast Guard reported that there were no injuries or medical concerns involved in the incident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories