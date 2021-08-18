VIDEO: BESE meeting adjourns early as crowd refuse to wear mask

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education meeting was filled with concerned locals, parents, and children regarding the mask mandate in schools. Despite the signs posted on the outside doors of the meeting stating that people must wear masks , complying with Gov. Edwards’ statewide mask mandate, many showed up to the meeting without one.

The room is filling up at the BESE meeting where they will take up the issue of mask mandates in schools. Most of the room is not wearing a mask. Follow this thread for the details of the meeting ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/KDVMMYHDlM — Shannon Heckt (@ShannonHeckt) August 18, 2021

The board announced that they will be removing those who refuse to wear a mask and disrupt the meeting, so they can get to the other items on the agenda.

Another announcement about masks, this time they say people will be removed if they don’t wear it pic.twitter.com/Af57cUn8cE — Shannon Heckt (@ShannonHeckt) August 18, 2021

As the crowd chanted and refusing to wear a mask inside the meeting, the board adjourned the meeting prematurely.