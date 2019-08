VIDALIA, La. — The Vidalia Upper and Lower Elementary schools were placed on lockdown this morning after a teacher received a threat.

According to the Vidalia Police Department’s Facebook page, a Vidalia teacher had received threats from her boyfriend.

Vidalia Police Officers were out in force at both of the schools until investigators determined the boyfriend who made the threats was not in the area but in fact was in Houston, Texas.

The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted in this case.