VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Vidalia Police Department’s Facebook page, the officers will host their Relay for Life rib plate sale on Friday, April 8, 2022. The department reported that they are not selling plates on delivery day and are only taking pre-orders.

The officers shared the deadline to order and turn in money is on Friday, April 1, 2022. The dinners include three ribs, baked beans, potato salad, bread, and dessert. To order call, (318)-336-5254 or (318)-336-7100, or you can fax your order to (318)-336-6261.

The department said they would deliver orders of five or more plates. They ask you to make the checks payable to Relay for Life.