Vidalia Police Dept. holds “Pie a Po-Po” event to raise money for Relay for Life

VIDALIA, La. (2/26/2020) — Have you ever wanted to throw a pie at local law enforcement? Well, now is your chance, and it’s all for a great cause!

Chief Joey Merrill and Paige Welch with the Vidalia Police Department stopped by to talk about the upcoming event on February 28, 2020. Several law enforcement officers from the department are on the ballot to potentially get “pied”. All the money raised will go to the area’s Relay for Life event that’s happening later this spring.

To check out the officers on the “pie” list and to donate to this great cause, you can message the Vidalia Police Department on Facebook or call them at (318) 336-5254.

